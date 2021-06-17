Guyana’s Devin Permaul heads to Paris for final Archery Olympic Qualification Tourney

The final Archery qualification tournament for Tokyo was initially scheduled to be held in Berlin in June 2020. However, following the one-year delay of the Games, it has been replaced by Paris. This Olympic Qualification Tournament in Paris is designated as the final qualification tournament, and for Guyana, it is the last chance for Guyanese Archer, Devin Permaul to obtain his ticket to the Tokyo Games. It will take place at the Stade Charléty in Paris from 19th to 21st June 2021.

After this tournament, Paris will also host the 2021 Archery World Cup from 21 to 28 June, 2021 at which Guyana is also registered to participate.

Devin is training hard and at a recently held event in Canada he kept the Golden Arrowhead flying high amidst fierce competition where he scored 639 and 651 from a possible 720 in his first and second rounds respectively. There are three quota places reserved in these Paris Championships which are reserved for countries in the Americas and can only be won by countries who have not already secured a place and each nation can only collect a maximum of one quota place per gender. The pressure on our Archer and countryman is high – and the battle for these quota places will be intense. Amidst all this excitement, Devin when asked how he is feeling and responded: “I feel confident about Paris and shooting in the 650’s has put my confidence at an all time high.”

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana wishes Devin Permaul all the best and urges all of Guyana to rally around him and send positive energy across the miles for Guyana.