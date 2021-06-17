GNBS hosts blood drive to observe World Blood Donor Day

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) yesterday hosted a Blood Drive in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) in observance of “World Blood Donor Day 2021.” The drive was held in the Quality Hall of the GNBS.

In a release, it was noted that Head of the Marketing Department at the GNBS, Mr. Syeid Ibrahim, stated that the drive was hosted as part of the Bureau’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “We want to give back to the community, not just through our mandate or services that we provide, but also to help save lives and make a difference to those in need. We also encourage others to get onboard and donate blood,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

World Blood Donor Day was held on Monday June 14, 2021, under the theme “Give blood and keep the world beating.”

Registered Nurse at the NBTS, Ms. Elaine Nurse-Moonsammy, expressed gratitude to the GNBS for facilitating the blood drive, and commended the 25 persons who showed up to donate. The donors included staff of the GNBS, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) and the National Exhibition Committee (NEC). All of these agencies are located in the compound of the National Exhibition Site, Sophia, Georgetown.

According to Nurse Moonsammy, “every day we are in need of blood, so having these blood drives is very important to us, because we will be able to acquire sufficient quantities and types of blood for those in need.” She encouraged more persons to visit the blood bank to donate, and added, that donation helps the donor to lower his/her high blood pressure and cholesterol, and reduces chances of heart or liver issues.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 aims to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood and to provide lifesaving blood products, such as plasma, red cells and platelets to people who need them. It is also a time to thank the countless volunteers and donors across the globe—especially those who continued their efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic—and to remind folks to donate blood to ensure there is a safe supply ready for emergencies.