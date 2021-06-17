Gerald Gouveia Jr. heads Aircraft Owners Association

Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2021 News
Captain Gerald Gouveia Jr., the Director of Roraima Airways Limited, is the new President of the Aircraft Owners Association of Guyana Inc. (AOAGI). According to a release issued by Communications Consultant Inc., Gouveia Jr. was elected to serve in the position when the Association held its Annual General Meeting yesterday, June 16, 2021.
Elected to serve as First Vice President is Capt. Andre Farinha, the Director of Operations at Trans Guyana Airways and Mr. Christopher Cheong, the General Manager of JAGS Aviation Inc., was elected to serve as Second Vice President.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wings Aviation Limited, Capt. Ronald Reece, and Col. (Ret’d) Anthony Mekdeci, A.A, Chief Executive Officer/Project Coordinator of Ogle Airport Inc., were elected as Directors of the Association.
