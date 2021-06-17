Fisherman hospitalised after beating from brothers

A 31-year-old fisherman of Train-line, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice, is nursing chop wounds and other injuries about his body following a trashing he received from two of his colleagues in the Rosignol Fisheries complex.

Hospitalised at the Fort Wellington Hospital in a stable condition is Vickram Samaroo, and presently in police custody are Romano Nazradeen, 24, a fisherman, and his brother Riad Nazradeen, 27, also a fisherman, of Lot 21 Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice. The incident occurred at about 10:20hrs. yesterday.

Reports are that the victim and the suspects are known to each other. According to the suspects, the victim Samaroo, had threatened to stab them with a knife, and as a result of the threats made, Romano armed himself with a long (silver) metal pipe, while his brother, Riad Nazradeen, armed himself with a brown handle Martindale cane-cutter cutlass and attacked Samaroo who was sitting on a boat bow at the Rosignol Fisheries facilities.

The entire assault was captured on video. In the video, both men were seen beating and chopping at Samaroo while he lay on his back on the bow of the boat. A third fisherman then grabbed the cutlass from Riad Nazradeen to prevent him from further wounding Samaroo.

The wounded Samaroo was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. His condition is listed as serious but stable. The cutlass and the metal pipe were lodged and the suspects were arrested and are presently in custody.