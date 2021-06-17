FFTP lends support to BIT’s skills training initiative

Food For The Poor (Guyana) Limited (FFTP), on Wednesday handed over 72 electrical and 15 industrial sewing machines to the Board of Industrial Training (BIT). This move comes as part of the organisation’s collaboration with BIT to boost and strengthen its garment construction programme. The handing over ceremony took place at Pomona, Region Two, Essequibo Coast.

Ten of the machines were immediately given to the Pomona Women and Reaching Out Group to commence training in garment construction. FFTP’s Senior Programme Manager, Ms. Andrea Benjamin, said that the gifting of the machines aligns with FFTP’s current focus to encourage empowerment through skills training. “It is a fruitful collaboration; FFTP is committed to the people of Guyana to ensure a decent living through capacity building,” said Ms. Benjamin.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, received the machines on behalf of BIT and expressed thanks to FFTP Guyana for joining him to fulfill a promise he made to the Pomona Group a few months ago. He stressed that the development opportunities must reach every area of Guyana.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to become multi-talented and multi-skilled, and said that the acquisition of news skills is “training for savings,” since they would produce products they would have previously purchased. The machines would be distributed to the 10 Administrative Regions.

FFTP is currently celebrating 30 years of service to Guyana.