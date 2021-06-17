De Prezzie should tek charge of dem koker in GT!

Dem Boys Seh…

De President declare a disaster in de country. Prezzie issue Proclamation under Article 99 of de Constitution. He seh he gat power fuh declare a disaster. But dem boys nah find dat under Article 99, so dem boys nah know wah Prezzie talking about.

But dem boys nah doubt dat he gat de power fuh declare a national disaster. Wah dem boys more interested in, is fuh he declare an emergency because he can den intervene more effectively fuh help ease de suffering of de population.

Dem boys read how Article 150 of de Constitution give Prezzie de power fuh declare a national emergency and to tek whatever steps necessary fuh deal with de situation.

But Prezzie cramp he own self. He was de one who seh how de See Dee Cee advise dat de country gat a Level 2 disaster which means dat de country is nat overwhelmed by de situation. And once yuh nat overwhelmed it hard fuh justify emergency powers nationally.

But dem boys still feel dat dem gat parts of Guyana, including Georgetown, where emergency powers needed. We still reading about kokers not opening pun time or pumps nah wukkin.’

If things nah go like clockwork, den it will gat flooding. How de system deh, if koker nah open when it supposed to open and pump nah wukkin 24-7 nuff people yard gan duck under water.

So dem boys feel dat de Prezzie should declare certain areas as disaster zones and den use de emergency power fuh tek charge of rectifying de situation. Because is too much stress fuh gat fuh deh reading about problems with koker door and pump.

Talk half and ask Anil about Article 99!