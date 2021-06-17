Daniels Cricket Coaching Education group eyes multi sports discipline

Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2021 Sports
Daniels Cricket Coaching Education group has set their eyes on other sporting disciplines in order to give athletes a chance to showcase their talent. The group is currently preparing to host a relay meet on August 1 at Zorg beach, Essequibo Coast.
REO Devanand Ramdatt is in full support of the venture and likes the idea of promoting various sporting activities. The event, once everything is in place with covid guidelines, is geared to ignite the interest of athletics in the area.
Meanwhile, the team’s coaching programme has attracted a number of Essequibo franchise players, including Neiland Cadogan, David Williams and Nathan Persaud.
Coach Anthony Adams on Saturday last took the charges through fielding and target bowling on Zorg beach and batting in the nets in the second session, while the younger players were involved in a two innings game on the beach.
Scores in the match, Ravid Fredericks XI batted first and scored 486 runs. 13 year old Teon Peters set the beach on fire with his stroke play slamming 15 fours and four sixes in a top score of 148, while Fredericks made 73 with five fours and three sixes and Dylon Dyal scored 60 with seven fours.
Skipper Devine Ross took 2-36. Ross XI responded with 140. Markanthony Obermuller made 44, including two fours and three sixes, while Krishun Narine made 35 with three fours and Angel Persaud 25. Batting a second time, Ross XI reached 110 for 5 at close of play.
On Sunday the two teams took to the field in a 25 overs encounter. Frederick’s team lost by 60 runs. Batting first, Ross X1 scored 225 for 8 with Deolall (only name given) scored 61 with five fours and four sixes, while Angel Pearson made 65 including eight fours. Bowling for Fredericks XI, Krishun Narine grabbed 4-26. Fredericks XI made 215 in reply. Narine struck five fours in a top score of 67, while Fredericks scored 61.
The 7 to 15 age group players were under the watch of veteran coach Forbes Daniels who was supported by umpire Deva Dass, Ryan Fredericks, Rayon DeCosta and Daniel Stoll.
Team Daniels has supported for the formation of the Riverstone Annandale District Sports Club and upliftment of the Suddie play ground on which work has stalled due to rain.
