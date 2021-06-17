$1.2B contract signed to reconstruct Lusignan Prison

Latest update June 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2021 News
A $1.2B contract was yesterday signed by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the reconstruction of the Lusignan Prison, which is located on the East Coast of Demerara.
According to a post on the Ministry’s Facebook page, signing on behalf of the Ministry was Permanent Secretary (PS), Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, and the contract awardees are Mohamed Enterprise, M&P Investment in a joint venture with Construtora Cobra Eireli, and Nabi Construction Inc.
Jun 17, 2021Works at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre located at Providence, East Bank Demerara is progressing satisfactorily with the current phase nearing completion. Updating the...
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – I am quoting directly from Donald Ramotar’s letter on me in the Kaieteur News of yesterday. I will... more
Kaieteur News – The local government system and the regional administration system are ill equipped to handle the present... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]