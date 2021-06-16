Winners of Round One inaugural Speaker’s National Youth Debating Competition

Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The inaugural Speaker’s National Youth Debating Competition yesterday kicked off with Queenstown, Essequibo Coast and Diamond/Grove groups emerging as the winners of round one, matches one and two.Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, the host, and the judges were present in the Parliament of Guyana, while the debaters joined virtually.
Jun 16, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was yesterday resolute in stating that his Federation will not be making any hasty decision (s) with...
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Are you telling the world that a coalition of parties won the government and soon after mediocrity,... more
Kaieteur News – Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded yesterday. But do not expect any major alarm bells;... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]