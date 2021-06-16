Prison escapee gets 18 months for escaping lawful custody

Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Chaung who had escaped from the Lusignan Prison on June 8, was on Monday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after he was charged for escaping from lawful custody.
Chaung appeared before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge read to him.
Chaung along with 24-year-old Shazam Kalil, another inmate (who was sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2016), had escaped from the Lusignan Prison while being housed in the Quarantine Section.
On the day in question, around 07:30hrs during the unlocking of the Quarantine Section by prison ranks, it was observed that the two were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally. An alarm was raised and search went underway for them.
The following day, Chaung was returned to custody by his sister and fiancée. He was in April 2021 remanded to prison after he was charged with break and enter and larceny. Kalil of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice is reportedly still in hiding.
