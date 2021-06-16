Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prison escapee gets 18 months for escaping lawful custody

Jun 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Chaung who had escaped from the Lusignan Prison on June 8, was on Monday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after he was charged for escaping from lawful custody.

Jailed: Andrew Chaung.

Chaung appeared before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge read to him.
Chaung along with 24-year-old Shazam Kalil, another inmate (who was sentenced to life imprisonment back in 2016), had escaped from the Lusignan Prison while being housed in the Quarantine Section.
On the day in question, around 07:30hrs during the unlocking of the Quarantine Section by prison ranks, it was observed that the two were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally. An alarm was raised and search went underway for them.
The following day, Chaung was returned to custody by his sister and fiancée. He was in April 2021 remanded to prison after he was charged with break and enter and larceny. Kalil of Lot 53 Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice is reportedly still in hiding.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ambassadors to Guyana

Sports

GFF will not make ‘hasty decisions’ regarding Technical Personnel – Forde

GFF will not make ‘hasty decisions’ regarding Technical Personnel...

Jun 16, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was yesterday resolute in stating that his Federation will not be making any hasty decision (s) with...
Read More
Overseas based former national cyclist Franco Crawford rewards long serving coach

Overseas based former national cyclist Franco...

Jun 16, 2021

GFF President Wayne Forde’s statement on 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GFF President Wayne Forde’s statement on 2022...

Jun 16, 2021

BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal Coaching Manual for youth cricketers

BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal...

Jun 16, 2021

Allicock heading to Olympics

Allicock heading to Olympics

Jun 16, 2021

$186M approved for Sport sector

$186M approved for Sport sector

Jun 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • SAVE THE ELDERLY!

    Kaieteur News – Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded yesterday. But do not expect any major alarm bells;... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]