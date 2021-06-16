Overseas based former national cyclist Franco Crawford rewards long serving coach

Kaieteur News – Overseas based Guyanese former national cyclist Franco Crawford continues for give back and assist his homeland in whatever way possible.While some would migrate and forget all about where they come from, Crawford is one with a difference. The former national cyclist, who lived a number of years in England, is in the process of re-migrating and has been fashioning himself as a community activist.

Though he resided in greener pastures his heart has always been with his homeland where he would return on a regular basis and show his benevolence. Crawford is still a member of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) where he started his career.

Whenever home he would extend his benevolence to his club, the members and members of the community with numerous gifts and other forms of assistance.

Crawford recently showered FACC founder and coach Randolph Roberts with a significant reward for his long and dedicated years in the field of sports and community activism, more so cycling.

Crawford in brief remarks stated that Roberts is a stand out coach who worked tirelessly over the years for little or no reward. As such he decided to show his appreciation to Roberts by rewarding him personally.

He stated that in other domains Roberts would have been well rewarded for his selfless service.

Roberts in expressing his gratitude thanked Crawford for his continued support and used the opportunity to wish him all the success in the future. He restated his call for the government, the business community and more overseas based Guyanese to take a page out of Crawford’s book and continue to assist.

The long serving coach stated that once he stops coaching Crawford would be the one taking up the mantle of organizing the club.

Crawford along with his Cousin and businessman Colin Elcock sponsored a memorial cycle road in honour of the late Senior Council, national cyclist and horserace magnate Marcel Crawford. He continues to give numerous donations to charity. (Samuel Whyte)