Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry of Housing to allocate 350 house lots in Region 2 next Friday

Jun 16, 2021 News

– says $2.8B approved to continue housing projects

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in Parliament on Monday said that 350 persons will be allocated their house lots at Charity, Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two, next week Friday.

Minister Croal also informed the Committee of Supply that there are 18 areas countrywide with on-going developmental works for new housing schemes or newly allocated lands, which will benefit from the funds.

According to Minister Croal, the Ministry will be in Region Two on the 25th of this month to allocate 350 house lots in Charity. This is part of a robust initiative to empower people through land ownership.

“The $2.8 billion being requested for at this time is part of the costs that will go towards the ongoing contracts that we have signed to the tune of G$14.3 million, and all of the areas are for new openings. Some would have commenced last year on the last emergency budget and continued into this year and the others are for the opening of new lands for allocations that have been made, including applications that were made under the APNU,” the Minister stated.

He added that some of the areas included are Experiment, Diamond, Providence, Hampshire, Cornelia Ida and Edinburgh.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ambassadors to Guyana

Sports

GFF will not make ‘hasty decisions’ regarding Technical Personnel – Forde

GFF will not make ‘hasty decisions’ regarding Technical Personnel...

Jun 16, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was yesterday resolute in stating that his Federation will not be making any hasty decision (s) with...
Read More
Overseas based former national cyclist Franco Crawford rewards long serving coach

Overseas based former national cyclist Franco...

Jun 16, 2021

GFF President Wayne Forde’s statement on 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GFF President Wayne Forde’s statement on 2022...

Jun 16, 2021

BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal Coaching Manual for youth cricketers

BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal...

Jun 16, 2021

Allicock heading to Olympics

Allicock heading to Olympics

Jun 16, 2021

$186M approved for Sport sector

$186M approved for Sport sector

Jun 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • SAVE THE ELDERLY!

    Kaieteur News – Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded yesterday. But do not expect any major alarm bells;... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]