Ministry of Housing to allocate 350 house lots in Region 2 next Friday

Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2021 News
– says $2.8B approved to continue housing projects
The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in Parliament on Monday said that 350 persons will be allocated their house lots at Charity, Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two, next week Friday.
Minister Croal also informed the Committee of Supply that there are 18 areas countrywide with on-going developmental works for new housing schemes or newly allocated lands, which will benefit from the funds.
According to Minister Croal, the Ministry will be in Region Two on the 25th of this month to allocate 350 house lots in Charity. This is part of a robust initiative to empower people through land ownership.
“The $2.8 billion being requested for at this time is part of the costs that will go towards the ongoing contracts that we have signed to the tune of G$14.3 million, and all of the areas are for new openings. Some would have commenced last year on the last emergency budget and continued into this year and the others are for the opening of new lands for allocations that have been made, including applications that were made under the APNU,” the Minister stated.
He added that some of the areas included are Experiment, Diamond, Providence, Hampshire, Cornelia Ida and Edinburgh.
