Man who allegedly wounded colleague, committed to stand High Court trial

Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday committed Ryan Lowe to stand trial in the High court for allegedly wounding his colleague.

On his first court appearance, Lowe was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on November 23, 2016, at Dumpsite Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he wounded Leroy Cummings with intent to commit murder.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter, Senior Magistrate Daly ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to the court and as such, she committed Lowe to stand trial before a judge and jury at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

According to reports, after committing the act, Lowe went into hiding but was apprehended three years after the incident and he was finally placed before the court for the offence. This publication had reported that Lowe and the Cummings are known to each other and they both work at the Haags-Bosch Dumpsite located in Eccles, EBD.

On the day in question, the defendant and some other colleagues were drinking while Cummings was asleep in a hammock. It is alleged that Lowe then went over to Cummings and dealt him two lashes to his knee to wake him up. He then confronted him over some alleged stolen items and the two men got into an argument. This angered the defendant who took a knife and dealt Cummings several stabs to his body.

Lowe then escaped and went into hiding. Cummings was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries. After evading the police for three years, Lowe was arrested on November 18, 2019.

The court had learned from the police prosecutor that the injuries, which the victim received are life-threatening and due to the said injuries; the victim’s left arm was amputated.