Man sent to Kaieteur News to tell cop sorry – If not he will be charged

A taxi driver, who allegedly threatened to shoot a cop on Saturday, was sent to Kaieteur News to publicly tell that officer he is sorry.

The taxi driver, Jermaine Carroll, related that if he does not return to the Brickdam Police Station with the evidence in this newspaper then he will be placed before the court and charged with threatening language.

As a result, Jermaine said he will adhere to officer’s request to publicly apologise via Kaieteur News because he does not want to be charged.

The cop who Jermaine is apologising to was identified as Constable Jeremiah Lynch, Badge Number 25477, who is attached to the Brickdam Police Station Traffic Department.

Jermaine’s apology reads “Constable Jeremiah Lynch, I hereby publicly apologise for wrongfully threatening to shoot you with a firearm.”

Kaieteur News was told that Jermaine had threatened to shoot Lynch around 16:30hrs on Saturday in the Stabroek Market area close to Demico House.

Jermaine was reportedly parked on a “No Parking” sign when Lynch approached and cautioned him that he was committing a traffic offence. Jermaine alleged that he responded to Lynch with these words, “Buddae you can’t lef me fuh do me thing quick and let me guh long meh way.”

The taxi driver said that his girlfriend had rushed into Demico to purchase an item “real quick” and he was waiting for her. Lynch, he said, began to rebuke him for his response and an argument erupted between them. It was during the argument that Jermaine told Lynch, “Bai don’t come round me funny before I shoot yuh in yuh belly.”

He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station for the traffic offence and threatening Lynch. At the station, Jermaine reportedly pleaded with the officers not to charge and lock him up. After some hours of “sitting on the bench,” Lynch reportedly decided that if Jermaine wants to save himself from the charge then he must head down to Kaieteur News and make a public apology in the newspaper. Jermaine obeyed and came to this media house yesterday to publicly say sorry to Constable Lynch.