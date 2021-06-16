Man finds pensioner’s, 97, decomposed body being eaten by vultures

Kaieteur News – Last Sunday, while walking on a trail at Perseverance Backdam, North West District, 69-year-old William Bell discovered the partially decomposed body of an elderly woman being eaten by a flock of vultures. The dead woman has been identified as 97-year-old Ruby Williams.

According to the police report, Williams had refused to stay with her family and instead decided to live alone in a camp at Perseverance Backdam. Ms. Williams was last seen on June 10, sometime around 14:00hrs., walking alone in the direction of her camp. On June 13, just after noon, Bell told investigators that while on the trail, he observed a flock of vultures. Upon closer examination, he noticed the decomposed body and immediately made a report to the police.

It is unclear how she died, however, it was reported that Williams’ facial tissues and other areas of her body were already eaten by vultures, which made it difficult to examine for any marks of violence.

Further, due to the advanced state of decomposition and the damage caused by the birds, the body could not be transported for examination. Instead, a grave was dug and the body was buried for possible exhumation.