BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal Coaching Manual for youth cricketers

– Sponsorship already secured

Kaieteur News – The vibrant Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of Hilbert Foster would be creating local history when it publishes its own junior cricketers Coaching Manual. The manual is been prepared by a high powered team of coaches and administrators and would be published by the end of July and would be distributed free of cost to every youth cricketer in the Ancient County.

BCB President Foster stated that the idea for the manual came to him after he realized that the board would be unable to host its regular in person coaching sessions due to the ongoing covid 19 pandemic.

The board for the last two years has been able to organise sessions under very strict guidelines for over five hundred youths but had plans to host many more. The board would restart its coaching programmes shortly with the hosting of four mini cricket academies in the West Berbice, Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne and West Berbice. A total of forty youths would be accommodated at each academy which would be conducted by a battery of coaches including Winston Smith, Julian Moore, Balram Samaroo, Delbert Hicks, Travis Hardcourt, Leslie Rahaman and Ameer Rahaman.

Foster has already hosted a special meeting with the coaches and it was decided that the manual would focus on batting, bowling, fielding, wicketkeeping and physical fitness. Among the topics to be covered would be batting stance, bat grip, running between the wicket, bowlers run up, how to play the different batting shots, how to stay physically fit, wicketkeeping stance and movement, bowling run up and long barrier fielding.

Preparation for the booklet started last Sunday with a two hours photo shoot at the Albion Community Center involving the coaches and eight youth players. The photo shoot was conducted by camera man Brandon Corlette. The BCB President disclosed that the coaches decided that it would be better if local cricketers can demonstrate the different positions than to use images from the internet as Berbice players would be able to identify with them. The booklet would be named the BCB Youth Coaching Manual- Preserving the legacy from John Trim to Shimron Hetmeyer.

Berbice has produced a total of nineteen test cricketer since Trim made his test debut in 1948. The booklet, which has already attracted full sponsorship, would also have features of the nineteen test players and also fielding positions, tips for captains, mental health and a brief history of Berbice Cricket. It would be an historic moment for the board as it would be the first time that a local board would be publishing such a coaching manual and Foster disclosed that a coaching video would also be produced by the end of the year as the board seeks to make sure that every talent in the county is fulfilled.

Work on the video would start in Early August. These special projects would allow players from the under 11 to under 19 levels to work on their game by themselves in the comfort of their homes during the pandemic.