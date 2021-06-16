Allicock heading to Olympics

Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Amateur fighter, Keevin Allicock, is the fifth Guyanese sportsperson that has booked their ticket to the prestigious, quadrennial showpiece that is the Olympics, which will be hosted in Tokyo, Japan this July-August. He joins Track athlete Aliyah Abrams, Table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill and swimmers Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan.
This was confirmed by Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, who is also the head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA). Ninvalle, who has been a fine leader of boxing administration in Guyana and the Caribbean, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport posited that this calls for celebration, and indeed it does.
Allicock, who won the silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, had broken into the top 20 of the world rankings early last year in his division and he will be Guyana’s brightest hope of winning a medal.
This is the first time in 25 years that a boxer will be heading to the Olympics with the last being John Douglas; Guyana’s flag bearer for the 1996 Olympic Games.
An interesting fact is that Guyana’s only Olympic medal, a bronze, was captured by Michael Parris in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, Russia.
Ninvalle has indicated to the media that a press conference will be held this afternoon at Ministry of Youth, Sport & Culture to provide more updates.
Jun 16, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was yesterday resolute in stating that his Federation will not be making any hasty decision (s) with...
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Are you telling the world that a coalition of parties won the government and soon after mediocrity,... more
Kaieteur News – Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded yesterday. But do not expect any major alarm bells;... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]