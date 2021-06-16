Allicock heading to Olympics

Kaieteur News – Amateur fighter, Keevin Allicock, is the fifth Guyanese sportsperson that has booked their ticket to the prestigious, quadrennial showpiece that is the Olympics, which will be hosted in Tokyo, Japan this July-August. He joins Track athlete Aliyah Abrams, Table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill and swimmers Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan.

This was confirmed by Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, who is also the head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA). Ninvalle, who has been a fine leader of boxing administration in Guyana and the Caribbean, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport posited that this calls for celebration, and indeed it does.

Allicock, who won the silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, had broken into the top 20 of the world rankings early last year in his division and he will be Guyana’s brightest hope of winning a medal.

This is the first time in 25 years that a boxer will be heading to the Olympics with the last being John Douglas; Guyana’s flag bearer for the 1996 Olympic Games.

An interesting fact is that Guyana’s only Olympic medal, a bronze, was captured by Michael Parris in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, Russia.

Ninvalle has indicated to the media that a press conference will be held this afternoon at Ministry of Youth, Sport & Culture to provide more updates.