UG staffers contribute $1M to aid national flood relief

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana (UG), which began an internal flood relief drive among staff two Sundays ago, has communicated to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) that it will donate $1 million toward relief efforts to aid flood-stricken communities across the country. In a release, UG revealed that the money was raised from staffers who authorised deductions from their June salaries in response to a call from the 11th Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, PhD, A.A. According to the release too, a separate activity specifically for UG students, staff, pensioners and alumni most affected is being managed internally.

Other persons, including Social Work graduate and undergraduate students under the leadership of Social Work Lecturers, Debbie Hopkinson and Shonnel Enoe-Smith within the Department of Sociology, Social Work Unit, will combine their efforts to contribute food hampers, water and care packages. These packages, the release noted, will include cleaning supplies, masks and sanitising agents to those in need (with special focus on children and the elderly) who can be easily reached by UG.

Additionally, the Social Work Unit through PACE UG Cares Hotline Service stands ready to provide Psychosocial support and referrals to social services for specialised assistance with socio-economic/mental health needs of those affected. Further, the release noted, student volunteers are eager to provide voluntary service where needed in collaboration with key partners such as the CDC.

The University has produced several health fliers and videos reminding persons of how to stay safe under flood hazardous conditions. These materials can be found free of charge at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1u8RIBwQbRa7hoSHVB8w0C40WQoxurjKj?usp=sharing and are also circulated through email, WhatsApp and social media.

UG Cares Helpline Numbers – powered by GTT are 615-7829, 615-9727, 616-2576, 615-9730, 615-9482, 615-9704, 615-9990 or 638-4394.

“UG Cares” was set up last year as a rapid response community relief intervention system for faculty and students severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then deployed to alumni, civil society organisations and other government agencies that requested psychosocial and technical support as well as scientific inputs into emergency decision-making.

The University of Guyana’s faculty, staff and students, the release added, are deeply saddened by the widespread devastation and trauma being experienced by Guyanese whose homes, agricultural fields and livestock were inundated by the recent floods. As the national University, “UG pledges to do whatever it can to assist in the recovery efforts that will be needed in the coming days.”