“Suicide is not the way out” – Ministry reminds

Jun 15, 2021 News

– says more counselling and support services to be made available

Kaieteur News – Government through its Human Services and Social Security Ministry is aiming to make available more counselling and support services to members of the public. This was underscored in a joint statement the Ministry issued with its Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA).
The statement was triggered by the death of a teenager, Sarah Narine, by way of suicide. Condolences were extended to the parents, family and friends of the child.
Describing her death as an unfortunate occurrence that must be investigated by the relevant authorities, it was noted in the statement, that a move in this direction was initiated by the Ministry and the CPA, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Based on an investigation conducted by the CPA, which saw its officials speaking with school staff, students and parents, it was deduced that there was an issue at the school involving the child that required special skills and guidance to deal with the matter. “The persons at the school, at the time, apparently tried their best that they knew in the situation,” the statement added.
The CPA, it was noted, will share all its findings with the GPF, which has to give the definitive pronouncement on the cause of death and investigation.
Nevertheless, it was underscored that “suicide is not the way out. It is an unfortunate choice that some resort to, to escape situations/emotions they cannot handle. People who commit suicide should not be judged, as this act is a deep cry for help and may be seen by them as their only way out.”
This kind of loss, the statement added, is especially hard on the survivors, who may be haunted with the thoughts of, “Could this have been prevented?” or “Did I miss the signs?” These questions, it was noted, “may never get answered, and they hurt from loss that will never go away.”
It was noted that CPA Director, Ann Greene, also met with the parents of the child, had an in-depth discussion with them and offered the CPA and Ministry’s support as they face this difficult loss. Cognisant that the survivors (family members, classmates and friends) may be experiencing an overwhelming number of complicated emotions and need support and encouragement, the Ministry and the CPA have committed to providing the emotional support and intense counselling required by the survivors.
“There are many factors that can influence a person’s decision to commit suicide, and we are encouraging all involved to be mindful of the blame game, since this would not change what has occurred and has the potential to fuel further damage,” the statement added.
Stressing, “This is a life gone too soon, and understandably, the survivors (her loved ones, fellow students and teachers) are dealing with the trauma of such a loss,” the statement added, “What is needed now is compassion for the survivors.”
In light of this, it was acknowledged that there is definitely a clear need for more trained counsellors to be readily available to students.

