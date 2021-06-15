Starr Computer aids flood relief, COVID response

Latest update June 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – In response to the flood disaster across the rural areas of Guyana, STARR Computers, made a donation of 200 cases of drinking water and is set to follow-up shortly with 1,000 double layer facemasks, which are being air-shipped to Guyana. In addition, the company noted in a release, “we will be distributing another 2,000 facemasks from our Bio Safety Department at Starr Computer.”
The company is also continuing its advocacy for vaccine uptake noting, “STARR Computers would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to take their COVID-19 vaccines, and to share with all that after vaccination, you become eligible to enter our free Starr Computer monthly raffle to win a Lenovo Laptop along with printer, desk, chair, etc.”
Persons can visit the company’s website at www.starrcomputers.com for more information and registration process.
