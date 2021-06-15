PSL’s 1st 50 was an achievement to cherish says Rutherford

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Guyana and West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford followed up scores of six not out and 46 in February with 15 and as the Pakistan Super League resumed this month in Abu Dhabi before blasting four sixes and two fours in 56 from 40 balls for Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

His maiden half-century in the PSC and second in 56 T20s, came in a losing effort as Multan Sultans galloped to 167-2 from 16.3 overs.

“First of all, I must thank God for the opportunity. Getting my first PSL 50 is a big achievement for me and definitely one to cherish.”

Rutherford has played six T20I’s for the West Indies after making his debut against Bangladesh on 22 December 2018 but has made his mark around the globe, playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Khulna Titans, Delhi Capitals, Sylhet Thunder, Karachi Kings, Mumbai Indians, Peshawar Zalmi, Edmonton Royals, Sydney Sixers and Bengal Tigers.

“I don’t think we did much wrong as a team we were outplayed and in our team we win together and loose together as a team,” added the pugnacious big hitter.

However, Rutherford who made his first-class debut for Guyana in the 2016–17 before making debut his List A debut fin the 2018 Regional Super50, said he was confident his team would come back strongly.

“The heat wasn’t bad, just the dew was a lot and it was kind of difficult but it was just for me to find a way to do the job,” said Rutherford, who hails from the East Coast Demerara Village of Enmore.

“The tournament for me so far is going great, the guys around me are making it easy and that is what stands out in our team.”

Rutherford explained that he has no injuries but just landed on his shoulder awkwardly while fielding in his last game, but added, that was ‘good’ said Rutherford who was the leading run-scorer for the West Indies B Team in the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament in June 2018.

“I don’t set goals to be honest. But every time I go out to bat I try my best to do what’s required for the team and that’s mainly my mind set,” posited Rutherford who said his next game is on June 14.

Scores in the match: Multan Sultans 167 for 2 (Rizwan 82*, Maqsood 61) beat Peshawar Zalmi 166 for 7 (Rutherford 56, Akmal 35, Dhani 4-31) by eight wickets.