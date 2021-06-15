Latest update June 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

Jun 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 430 following the death of four more persons. According to information released by the Ministry of Health, the deaths were recorded over a two-day period June 12 – 13, 2021.
The patients, it was revealed, were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms but died while receiving care at public medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission, which subsequently returned positive results.
Based on the details provided by the Ministry, the deaths are that of a 78-year-old man from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) who passed away on June 12; two other men, a 39-year-old from Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) and a 54-year old from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) as well as a 76-year-old woman from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), who died on June 13.
The Ministry in its dashboard update reported that there are 60 new cases, which have brought the total number of cases to 18,446. There are currently 21 persons in the Intensive Care Unit and, according to the Ministry, to date there have been 16,313 recoveries.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

PSL’s 1st 50 was an achievement to cherish says Rutherford

PSL’s 1st 50 was an achievement to cherish says Rutherford

Jun 15, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Guyana and West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford followed up scores of six not out and 46 in February with 15 and as the Pakistan Super...
Read More
GAPLF AGM & Elections set for July 10

GAPLF AGM & Elections set for July 10

Jun 15, 2021

Chelsea Edghill is Malteenoes’ first Olympian First Guyanese Table Tennis player to go to the Olympics

Chelsea Edghill is Malteenoes’ first Olympian...

Jun 15, 2021

David Jackson and Jimrone McPherson crowned Claude St Romain Memorial games Champions

David Jackson and Jimrone McPherson crowned...

Jun 15, 2021

National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown anticipated in men’s 100m

National Senior Athletics Championships…...

Jun 14, 2021

Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Jun 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]