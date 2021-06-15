Ministry records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

Kaieteur News – The country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 430 following the death of four more persons. According to information released by the Ministry of Health, the deaths were recorded over a two-day period June 12 – 13, 2021.

The patients, it was revealed, were admitted with COVID-19-like symptoms but died while receiving care at public medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission, which subsequently returned positive results.

Based on the details provided by the Ministry, the deaths are that of a 78-year-old man from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) who passed away on June 12; two other men, a 39-year-old from Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) and a 54-year old from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) as well as a 76-year-old woman from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four), who died on June 13.

The Ministry in its dashboard update reported that there are 60 new cases, which have brought the total number of cases to 18,446. There are currently 21 persons in the Intensive Care Unit and, according to the Ministry, to date there have been 16,313 recoveries.