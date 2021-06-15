Man sets house on fire to evict tenant

Kaieteur News – A landlord is now in hiding after he reportedly set his house on fire to get rid of his tenant. According to a police report, the suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Mumtaz Ali, of 152 Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The report stated that around 19:00 hrs. on Sunday, at Ali’s address, he set his room on fire due to a reported conflict he had with his tenant.

This publication understands that Ali had served his female tenant a lawyer’s letter to remove from his premises but she failed to comply.

The tenant reported to the police that she and her children were selling food on the road when they observed smoke coming from the house. It was also reported to the police that the tenant and her children saw the landlord running from the house and into the neighbour’s yard.

The police and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) were summoned and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, which only caused damage to the house.