Govt. paying US company US$11.5M for boat to protect Guyana from invasion, piracy

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – It was revealed yesterday, that the Government has made a down payment of US$3M (G$618M) to an American company called Metal Shark Boats, to build an offshore patrol vessel to protect Guyana should there be a Venezuelan “incursion.” Guyana is expected to pay a total sum of US$11.5M for the boat.

At least this is according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira. She made this revelation during the 29th Sitting of the 12th Parliament held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Teixeira was at the time making a case on behalf of the Government for using money from the Contingency Fund to make the down payment on May 20, 2021. The sum was eventually approved by a majority vote.

While making her case, however, she said, “Mr. Speaker the decision to move to acquire an offshore patrol vessel, a new one, was taught to be an urgent matter, because of some incursions that have taken place in our waters.”

Prior to making that statement, Teixeira had told the House, “As you would remember, Guyana has a territorial issue with our neighbour (Venezuela) in a matter that is before the ICJ (International Court of Justice).”

The Minister went on to note that Guyana currently has one old vessel, the GDFS Essequibo, which she said, “has not been doing well.” She said that in order to better protect Guyana’s territory, acquiring the new vessel is necessary.

She further posited that the vessel will not only serve to protect the country if there is an incursion in its waters, but will build the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) coast guards’ capacity to deal with piracy, illegal fishing, etc.

The Minister was challenged by the APNU+AFC opposition to tell the House when the decision was made to acquire the vessel from the American company. Teixeira did not reveal this, but related that consultation was done with five leading ship builders before a contract was signed between the GDF and Metal Shark Boats to construct the vessel.

She pointed out that the vessel will be a custom built one to suit Guyana’s need and was designed by the GDF. She explained that the agreement signed in this regard provides for a six-payment schedule (the first made on May 20, 2021) which will run into 2022. Teixeira said that the vessel will take a year to complete and the final payment will be made when the vessel is completed and delivered.

Metal Shark Boats is a shipbuilder that specialises in the design and production of boats and ships for military, law enforcement, fire rescue, and a wide spectrum of commercial applications.