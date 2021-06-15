GAPLF AGM & Elections set for July 10

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has officially set a date for the hosting of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Elections, Saturday July 10, 2021, next.

An AGM notice was sent via email to the media by PRO/Organising Secretary, Ms Runita White which states that all covid-19 stipulations would be adhered to strictly.

The AGM which is constitutionally due in the first quarter of each year did not come off within that time frame and while no reason (s) was officially stated in the notice for the non-adherence, this newspapers was informed that the main reason for the AGM not being held was the challenge presented by the global pandemic, covid-19.

Pulling off the Novice and Junior championships on April 24th, held under strict covid-19 restrictions and guidelines including no spectators was another reason why the entity, led by Ed Caesar could not have hosted the AGM.

Their was some level of agitation amongst athletes (members) a

s a result of the non-compliance but that seems now to be under control as this newspapers was also informed that there was an athlete’s meeting held on Saturday last.

The Novice and Junior championships had also served as qualifiers for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21. To date, the Federation has not released the names of the athletes who would be travelling to Orlando.

It has not been confirmed if Caesar would be seeking a sixth consecutive term as President. The last AGM was held on February 8th, 2020 when the entire Executive Committee was returned, en-block, similarly to previous years.

The full executive committee reads: Ed Caesar (President), Nadina Taharally (Vice President), Colin Austin (Treasurer), Andrea Smith (General Secretary), Runita White (Public Relations Officer/Organising Secretary), David Gomes, Martin Webster and Erwyn Smith are the Committee Members.

The full agenda for the July 10, AGM is as follows:

Time: 10:00hrs – 12:00hrs

1. Renewal of Affiliation

2. Review of 2019 AGM Minutes

3. President’s Report for 2020 – Present

4. General Secretary’s Report for 2020- Present

5. Treasurer’s Report for 2020 – Present

6. Election of 2021 Office Bearers.

7. Any Other Business.