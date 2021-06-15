Fort Wellington crash leaves three dead, three injured

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Three persons are now dead following a vehicular accident yesterday on the Fort Wellington public road, West Coast Berbice. The dead persons have been identified as Carlos Edwards Jr., 23, of Lot 39 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice; Hookumchand Parmanand, 61, an overseas-based Guyanese, and Shabana Latif, 36, of Brother’s Village, East Bank Berbice. The injured are Joycelyn Cole, 27, her six-month old baby Carolyn Edwards, and Lakeram Mangal, 57, of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

Reports suggest that the accident occurred sometime around 05:00 hrs. Police said Edwards Jr., with the others being passengers, was proceeding west (to Georgetown) along the southern side of the Fort Wellington public road in his car HC 6077 at a fast rate at the time of the accident.Kaieteur News understands that Edwards Jr. was negotiating a left bend in the road when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to slam into the concrete and mesh fence of the Guyana Elections Commission’s office before ploughing into a utility pole and then finally turning turtle in a drain on the side of the road. As a result of the collision, the driver and passengers sustained injuries about their bodies.They were all taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. Edwards Jr. and passengers, Parmanand and Latif, were pronounced dead on arrival.

The other passengers were treated and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical treatment. Mangal, who sustained lacerations about his head, is said to be in a critical condition. He was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Cole’s condition is regarded as stable, while little Carolyn Edwards’ condition is regarded as critical but stable.

Meanwhile at the Brother’s Village, East Bank Berbice home of Latif, her husband, Ramsammy Kisten a hire car driver, said he took his wife to the park at New Amsterdam so that she could access transportation to travel to Georgetown. Her son, he said, is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital with a neck injury. Kisten said that she has been going back and forth daily to take meals for her son at the hospital. He added that they are poor people and so it was cheaper for her to take public transportation for the visits.

“I carry she by the park and we wait till the car man pull up and ask if she going Georgetown and we said yes. I get the message around 9 O’Clock from a friend of my wife. The friend tell me she na reach hospital yet but normally by 6 O’Clock she done call and say she reach hospital,” the grieving husband recalled.

He added that after getting the message he went to the hospital and upon seeing her body he noticed that she had head injuries. Her body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home.

“We living 10 years together and only a year we come and build this lil house here and live. We use to live good you know, we don’t really get problems and so,” Kisten said trying to fight back tears.

He noted that currently he is financially strapped and is now left to ponder where the money will come from to cover the funeral expenses. The couple shared one child but Latif has three other children from a previous marriage, who live with them. Kisten said that he is open to accept any assistance from persons for the funeral. His cell phone number is 627-3530.

In the case of Parmanand, his relatives said that he was a former rank of the Guyana Police Force and had migrated overseas. He returned a week ago with his wife for his son’s engagement and to carry out some unfinished business. Parmanand was also heading to Georgetown to handle some business when the accident occurred.

At the home of Edwards, relatives said that they were not in a frame of mind to speak at this time.

The injured Mangal, according to his son, worked in the interior and was travelling back to his work site when the accident happened.