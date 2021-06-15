David Jackson and Jimrone McPherson crowned Claude St Romain Memorial games Champions

Kaieteur News – David Jackson and Jimrone McPherson emerged champions of the 14th Claude St Romain Memorial Card twist and Domino games held at David Samaroo place, Port Kaituma waterfront on Sunday last.

Claude St Romain born June 6, 1935 and died June 6, 2007 served as a Colonel in the Guyana Defence Force, who held senior public positions in Region one was also classed as the best Domino player, Educator and mentor.

Ever since the former Dynamic leader died, his son Conrad St Romain and family introduced the” Memorial games”, which is now 14 years old and was launched at David Samaroo place.

According to Conrad, the very best cards and Domino players get eliminated while lucky players emerge winners.

He also mentioned that due to covid 19 only a limited number of players were registered for the games, but in the past the games were played over two days because of numerous players that traveled from Moruca, Mabaruma and Matarkai Sub Region to participate in the entrance free games with lots of cash prizes up for grabs.

This year Three hundred and fifty thousand dollars were up for grabs with David Jackson, Rayborn Mc Donald and Quincy Frazer pocketing $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 for taking the top three positions respectively in the Card twister game, while in the Domino Competition Jimrone McPherson emerged champion and pocketed $100,000, while second place Kevin Wilson and third place Roger Boston carted off 50,000 and 25,000 in that order.

Conrad St Romain stated that he was extremely happy with the successful completion of the games and hopes to reintroduce the field games in the future.

He would like encourage sports men and women to consider taking the covid 19 vaccine.