Corruption running things in Guyana!

Kaieteur News – Corruption deh in all aspects of life. It does start at de top and trickle down to de bottom. Yuh call it trickle-down corruption.
A man tell he girlfriend how he love fuh she is like corruption.
She ask he, “How yuh mean?
He seh, “It gan never done!”
But what is corruption. A lil girl decide fuh ask she daddy dat question. He tell she go and bring a beer fuh me and I gan explain it to yuh.
De lil girl protested, “But mommy said you should stop drinking!”
De father seh, “Well get yourself an ice cream cone while you bring me dat beer!”
A Guyanese man dead and gone to heaven. When he land deh wan angel was waiting fuh he to give he a tour. Dem walk through de Golden Gates and go inside a big, bright building. Deh had hundreds of clocks running at different speeds and de man was puzzled. He asked de angel about dem. De angel seh, “Those are the clocks of every country. They measure corruption. The more corruption in de country, de faster the clock hands rotate.”
Amazed, de man wanders around de room but he notices something and asks de angel, “Where is the Guyana clock?”
And de angel seh: “Oh, we using that as a cooling fan!”
Talk half and stop looking at de hands of yuh watch!
