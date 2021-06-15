Chelsea Edghill is Malteenoes’ first Olympian First Guyanese Table Tennis player to go to the Olympics

Kaieteur News – Since it was formed in 1902 by Bajan Tailor Ferdinand Archer, the Malteenoes Sports Club on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, eight cricketers who represented MSC have played International cricket for the West Indies including Test players Charles Jones, John Trim, Glendon Gibbs, Clayton Lambert, Colin Stuart and Women’s player Indomattie Gordial.

The Club which is presently doing work on their two-story pavilion, their all Weather practice facility and has upgraded its fence among other things, has also produced a Test Cricket Radio Commentator and three West Indies youth Captains; Andre Percival, Steven Jacobs and Kwame Cross.

The Club now has its first Olympian in National Table Tennis Player Chelsea Edghill who is a member of Malteenoes and presently trains on the second story of the building which has been earmarked for Table Tennis.

The 23-year-old Edghill, Guyana’s highest-ranked female player reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina and was granted a ‘Wild Card’ to participate in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

Edghill becomes the first Table Tennis player to represent Guyana at Olympic Games.

Guyana has won a single Olympic Medal when Boxer Mike Parris won Bronze in 1980 Moscow Olympics, 41 years ago.

MSC President Deborah McNichols, the first female President of any club that plays First division cricket in Guyana and the Caribbean, said the club was proud of the hard-working, dedicated and talented lass.

“As you embark on your journey to the Olympics as the first Table Tennis player to represent this Country at this Event, remember you are an Ambassador for your family, Community, Malteenoes and Guyana. It is a great honour to be an Olympian,” Mc Nichols stressed.

The four times Junior Sports Woman of the year and 2018 National Sportswoman-of-the-Year, informed that she should be leaving next week for a training Camp in Portugal.

“The Camp is the National Training Centre for Portugal. I got there through the GTTA and my current Coach from Portugal. It will be there for about six weeks and the Guyana Olympic Association will be funding it,” said the former Caribbean U-23 Champion.

Edghill disclosed that the six-week Camp will benefit her since she would be able to spar with some of the best players in Europe and added she is satisfied with the preparation she should get ahead of Olympics.

Edghill has become the first ever table tennis player to represent Guyana in the Olympics not by luck but hard work both on and off the Tennis Table, coupled by her consistent impressive performances in several high-level tournaments and is an inspiration to young girls who play Table Tennis.

Guyana’s Women’s team of Edghill, Trenace Lowe, Natalie Cummings, Jody Ann Blake and Priscila Greaves’ qualification to the World Table Tennis Championships in South Korea which was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic would have also helped in her selection for Tokyo.

“It means the world to me. Ever since I was young it’s been a dream of mine to go to the Olympics and it’s an opportunity that I will make the most of.

“I didn’t think I would have made it, but I must thank God. Hard work pays off. I want to be able to compete and want to leave a mark for my country and this will require a lot of hard work,” added Edghill, whose aim is to be ranked in the top 100 or better yet 50 players in the world.

Edghill signed a long-term contract with Smalta as its newest Brand Ambassador on June 7, 2021; ahead of her Olympic trip to Japan.

The contract will not just be for the Olympics but will also last until 2022 as Smalta aims to foster a significant partnership with the rising star.

The Lindenwood University graduate said that she is very grateful to Smalta for bestowing her with such an accolade.

The gifted young woman thanked her parents, Sydney Christophe, Coaches including Edi Lewis and Lisa Lewis, friends and the GTTA as well as all those who have supported her and aims to repay them by playing her best Tennis in Tokyo.