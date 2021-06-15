Latest update June 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Caribbean Airlines resumes Miami to G/T flights

Jun 15, 2021 News

Caribbean Airlines flight schedule between Guyana and Miami.

Kaieteur News – From tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Caribbean Airlines will restart commercial flights between the Miami International Airport and Georgetown, Guyana in South America. To kick-start the re-launch, all customers who book from now until July 14 will enjoy double miles, according to a release the airline issued yesterday. The weekly flight, which is conveniently timed to facilitate connections, will operate every Wednesday.Commenting on the return of the service, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, stated, “The resumption of this non-stop service between Miami and Guyana is an exciting start to our summer operations. The flight times were done with our customers’ needs top of mind. Now, persons travelling from Miami and beyond can easily fly non-stop to Guyana. And Miami has long been a popular destination for our valued Guyanese and Caribbean based customers. We assure all passengers that internationally verified safety protocols are in place for a comfortable travel experience.”
Caribbean Airlines currently boasts the most extensive network in the Region, which it is expanding to provide better connectivity and authentic Caribbean hospitality. The airline was the first regional carrier to be awarded Platinum certification by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying, which means that customers can fly with the added assurance that the airline has met and surpassed global benchmarks for COVID-19 protocols.
Customers are reminded that wearing a mask is mandatory during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.
Also, passengers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for their intended destination using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at https://apply.joinsherpa.com/travel-restrictions?affiliateid=cal
All flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre and Travel Agents.

 

 

