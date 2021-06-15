Latest update June 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged CH&PA imposter charged

Jun 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A woman who pretended she was employed at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in order to sell a plot of land located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), yesterday made her first court appearance for the offence.
The defendant, 21-year-old Sudarshanie Ramsingh, of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
She was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on September 4, 2019, at Gordon Street, Kitty, with intent to defraud $1,250,000 from Talesh Carsotam, she falsely pretended that she was employed by CH&PA and in a position to sell a plot of land located at Cummings Lodge, ECD.
The police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Ramsingh since she has other pending matters. Ramsingh’s lawyer told the court that her client was not aware of the charge until last Friday when she attended court for another matter.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $75,000 and the matter was adjourned to June 28, 2021.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

PSL’s 1st 50 was an achievement to cherish says Rutherford

PSL’s 1st 50 was an achievement to cherish says Rutherford

Jun 15, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Twenty-two-year-old Guyana and West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford followed up scores of six not out and 46 in February with 15 and as the Pakistan Super...
Read More
GAPLF AGM & Elections set for July 10

GAPLF AGM & Elections set for July 10

Jun 15, 2021

Chelsea Edghill is Malteenoes’ first Olympian First Guyanese Table Tennis player to go to the Olympics

Chelsea Edghill is Malteenoes’ first Olympian...

Jun 15, 2021

David Jackson and Jimrone McPherson crowned Claude St Romain Memorial games Champions

David Jackson and Jimrone McPherson crowned...

Jun 15, 2021

National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown anticipated in men’s 100m

National Senior Athletics Championships…...

Jun 14, 2021

Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Jun 14, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]