Alleged CH&PA imposter charged

Kaieteur News – A woman who pretended she was employed at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) in order to sell a plot of land located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), yesterday made her first court appearance for the offence.
The defendant, 21-year-old Sudarshanie Ramsingh, of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
She was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on September 4, 2019, at Gordon Street, Kitty, with intent to defraud $1,250,000 from Talesh Carsotam, she falsely pretended that she was employed by CH&PA and in a position to sell a plot of land located at Cummings Lodge, ECD.
The police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Ramsingh since she has other pending matters. Ramsingh’s lawyer told the court that her client was not aware of the charge until last Friday when she attended court for another matter.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $75,000 and the matter was adjourned to June 28, 2021.
