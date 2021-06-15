220,997 persons administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Health Minister

– says country unable to access Pfizer and Moderna vaccines until 2022

By Neermala Ramsaywack

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, in providing an update on the national COVID-19 immunisation campaign yesterday, revealed that a total of 220,997 persons have been administered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 265,799 persons are yet to be vaccinated.

The Minister, who was speaking during the 29th Sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), said that a total of 9,684 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Region One (Barima-Waini). He said that a total of 8,332 persons are yet to be vaccinated there. The vaccination target in that Region is 18,016. In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), 12,817 persons have received their first dose too and a total of 17,688 are yet to be vaccinated. The vaccination target there, the Minister said, is 30,505.

Turning his attention to Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), the Minister informed that a total of 31,495 persons have received their first dose of the vaccine and a further 38,750 persons are yet to be vaccinated. The vaccination target for Region Three, he said, is 70,245. In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a total of 95,802 received their first dose and a total of 107,244 are yet to be vaccinated. The vaccination target is 203,046 for Region Four.

In Region Five (Mahaica Berbice), a total of 15,767 received their first dose, the Minister said, even as he revealed that 16,707 of the 32,474 target are yet to be vaccinated.

He went on to note that a total of 37,842 have received their first dose in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a total of 33,617 are yet to be vaccinated. The target for Region Six, the Minister said, is 71,459. He said that in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a total of 5,279 have received their COVID-19 vaccines and a total of 6,697 of the 11,979 target are yet to be vaccinated.

In Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), a total of 2,061 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and a total of 5,159 are yet to be vaccinated. The target there, the Minister said, is 7,220.

In Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), a total of 6,712 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and a total of 9,086 are yet to be vaccinated. The vaccination target is 15,798 in that region. In Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a total of 3,538 received their first dose of the vaccine and a total of 22,525 are yet to be vaccinated from a target of 26,063 persons.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed the National Assembly that the Government might not be able to obtain Pfizer and Moderna vaccines until 2022. He said, “We have had discussions with Pfizer to try to acquire vaccines for Guyana. Unfortunately, Pfizer told us that they would not be able to give us vaccines until 2022. We have also had discussions with Moderna to try to source vaccines for Guyana. We got a similar answer. And therefore, we would not be able to get Moderna until 2022,” he added.