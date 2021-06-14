WPA singing de wrong lyrics to de right tune

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News- De Worst Possible Alternative (WPA) is shameless and barefaced. Dem now pimping off Rodney. And dem nah gat no scruples about misrepresenting de man.
Dem seh how he was a tireless advocate for multi-racial power sharing as an alternative to one-party, one race dictatorship. Dem believe dat people memory short.
But dem boys gat de memory like elephant. Rodney was a Marxist-Leninist to de bone. He believed in a dictatorship – de dictatorship of de people. Dat is why he slogan was “People’s Power, No Dictator”.
He nah know nothing about dis power sharing thing which come up long after he dead. He know about class rule but he did propose a Government of National Unity and Reconstruction which was supposed to be a 50-person arrangement with a 15-member Executive Committee.
De WPA nah telling people how Rodney leff out de PNC out of de arrangement. He exclude dem totally.
It was de PPP/C wah object to de WPA proposal. Dem insist dat de PNC cannot be left out.
So dem new song wah de WPA singing nah matching with de old time lyrics. Rodney’s Government of National Unity and Reconstruction nah had place fuh de PNC.
After Burnham bumped off Rodney, David De Caires asked de WPA fuh state dem ideological position. De WPA seh how dem nat in favour of any kind of class dictatorship but dem bin support democracy. It was as early as den dat dem bin diss Rodney. Now dem against democracy.
Talk half and remember dat Rodney teach how history is a weapon.
