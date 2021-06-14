Two men are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that two men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll is now 426.
According to the Ministry’s press release, the latest fatalities are a 63-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 71-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). Both persons died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,386.
The dashboard also shows that 23 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 115 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,542 in home isolation and four persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 16,280 recoveries have been recorded.
