This country has produced one of history’s most demonic, evil political parties

Kaieteur News– Have you read the WPA’s statement accepting the Guyana Government’s request from Walter Rodney’s family for his legacy to be officially commemorated? If you have and you did not feel a complete sense of genuine, human revulsion then you are not a normal person and you are unfit to be part of the 21st century society.

I make no apologies in saying what I wrote above and display my genuine emotion and philosophical denunciation of the WPA by repeating my perspective on such humans. I say that if on reading the WPA’s statement on government’s official recognition of Rodney’s legacy you are not deeply disgusted, then you are not a normal human person and you are a human with no moral purpose in life.

I will use selected quotes from the WPA’s statement with my comments to argue my case. Quote – “This is a moment of overcoming for Guyana, the Caribbean and the world…a moment of justice for others of that revolutionary moment such as Ohene Koama, Edward Dublin and Father Bernard Darke.”

Comment – How can any political party write this for the people of Guyana, the Caribbean and the world to see when Rodney, Koama and Dublin were part of that party and that party came into power and governed Guyana for five years. In that time, there wasn’t even the vaguest attempt to put on the agenda of the Cabinet the very request that the Rodney family made.

Even if such an action was on display but rejected by the APNU+AFC regime, then patriotic, decent citizens could understand that Rodney’s comrades, now in power tried. But the WPA never, never discussed at the party level anything whatsoever about bringing up Rodney’s legacy with the Guyana Government of which it was a part. This writer knows of an attempt in 2018 to get the WPA to request a court of appeal hearing for Donald Rodney by an American diaspora group that the WPA did not respond to.

Quote – “…this necessary step is the direct result of four decades of relentless advocacy and struggle by many colleagues, friends and admirers of Dr. Rodney …and although the party has been in the forefront of this fight …”

Comment – This is sickening, insane immorality. The WPA stopped being in the struggle to get official recognition of Rodney’s legacy when it avoided any mention of Rodney’s name after it merged with the PNC in 2011. For the five years the WPA has been in power, there has only been one June 13 commemoration of the assassination and not one of the surviving comrades of Rodney was there at the National Library. In Parliament, Rupert Roopnaraine voted against the release of the findings of the commission into Rodney’s assassination.

Quote – “Notwithstanding the fact that the PPP takes this initiative at a time when that party is engaged on the worst assault on national jointness, they must be recognised for doing the right and honourable thing.”

Comment – If the PPP is so terrible a group of politicians, if the WPA is so opposite to the PPP, why give the PPP the opportunity to impress the nation about its recognition of Rodney’s legacy when the WPA could have done the exact thing when it was in government. After such a barefaced display of degenerate, sadistic immorality, the WPAs need to explain to the Guyanese people why it did not do between May 2015 and July 2020 what the PPP did in August 2021 in support of Rodney.

Quote – “The WPA condemns in the strongest possible terms both the past and present leadership of the PNC. The former presided over Rodney’s murder while the latter, when given the opportunity to redeem itself, chose to assassinate our brother a second time by the blunt refusal to implement the Commission’s report reflecting a political viciousness that has no parallel in recent Caribbean political history.”

Comment – What has no parallel in the modern history of the CARICOM group of family and the wider world is the evil character of a Guyanese party named the Working People’s Alliance some of whose people at the apex may have conspired with President Burnham in the assassination of their leader.

It is simply incredible that the WPA could deem the act of the APNU+AFC not releasing the report of the Commission as an evil direction of the government of the day, yet the WPA stayed in that very government four years after the PNC chose not to release the report. And since March 2020 that very WPA has been part of the machinery with the PNC to create racial hostilities over their failure to rig the 2020 election.

