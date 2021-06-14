Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association introduced the Shuttle Time Project to the Multilateral Secondary School and the Berbice High School last weekend (Friday and Saturday), to continue the development of Badminton around the Country. This Project was organized by the association and was conducted by Guyana’s Top National & International Badminton Players Narayan Ramdhani, Priyanna Ramdhani & Akili Haynes.
The GBA also presented the two Schools with the Shuttle Time Kits of Rackets, Shuttlecocks and Nets to help them with keeping the Sport of Badminton active at the schools.
Guyana’s Top players Narayan and Priyanna also made their personal presentation of 11-rackets to the potential players of both schools to encourage them to play badminton.
The GBA would like to thank the Headmistress of Berbice High School Ms. Coleen Liddell and the Head of Allied Arts Mr. Ceon Bristo of the New Amsterdam Multilateral School along with the PE Teachers for arranging the large turnout of Students for this Shuttle Time Project at their respective schools.
The GBA plans to take Shuttle Time to Linden next week.
