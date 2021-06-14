Regions 5, 6, & 10 receive additional supplies from CDC

Kaieteur News- The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) in its efforts to assist flood affected areas, distributed additional medical and food relief supplies within Regions Ten, Five and Six yesterday.

The shelters that were set up and managed by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) within Region Five received an additional supply of flood relief items from the CDC. The Mortice Primary School and CHF (Farmer’s Association) Building in Region Five, received cleaning agents, hygiene products along with cots, which were donated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). The items are said to be enough for 60 persons. However, the CDC stated that it is prepared to provide more supplies should the need arise.

In Region Six, the CDC delivered relief supplies to the Number 56 Primary School Shelter. These included water purification tablets, face masks and cleaning agents, which are calculated to be enough for 25 persons. Shelters have also been established to provide direct relief to residents who need to be relocated. Several villages within the region also received 425 food hampers and 825 additional cleaning hampers.

On Friday, Region 10 which has been hit the hardest by the floods, was visited by the Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag; and Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill. The team distributed a quantity of flood-relief hampers and supplies. The CDC along with President Irfaan Ali and the mentioned ministers had visited the region, two weeks ago to conduct an assessment of the severity of the floods and its impact on the residents.

Through the CDC, the Ministry of Health donated 1800 separate packs of medical supplies to Kwakwani in Region 10. The items arrived at the village via the Berbice River as part of a continuous nationwide flood relief effort.