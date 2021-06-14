Ramjattan sent 12 cops to the U.S to learn to ride bicycles the country donated to Guyana

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-Former Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had sent 12 members from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Georgetown City Constabulary to the United States of America (U.S.A) to acquire special riding skills for “high-class” bicycles, which that country donated to Guyana.
Kaieteur News learnt of this after a civilian was caught examining one of the bicycles. While doing so, the individual was told to be careful as it is a “high-class bike” and ranks had to be sent overseas to learn how to ride it. The individual related that they became curious and asked to do a test ride.
Jun 14, 2021Kaieteur News – By Calvin Chapman The National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora will come alive this weekend with some much missed athletics action when the Athletics Association of...
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Kaieteur News– Have you read the WPA’s statement accepting the Guyana Government’s request from Walter Rodney’s... more
Kaieteur News- The President’s recent handling of complaints by members of the public was not demonstrative of the sort... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]