Ramjattan sent 12 cops to the U.S to learn to ride bicycles the country donated to Guyana

Kaieteur News-Former Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had sent 12 members from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Georgetown City Constabulary to the United States of America (U.S.A) to acquire special riding skills for “high-class” bicycles, which that country donated to Guyana.

Kaieteur News learnt of this after a civilian was caught examining one of the bicycles. While doing so, the individual was told to be careful as it is a “high-class bike” and ranks had to be sent overseas to learn how to ride it. The individual related that they became curious and asked to do a test ride.

After being permitted to do so, the individual noted that the only difference between their bicycle and the Force’s donated bike was that, “It have rash breaks and the seat very comfortable”.According to reports, 200 of the “high class” bicycles along with accessories were donated to the GPF by the USA’s Department of State through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL).

An article posted on the US Embassy in Guyana’s website noted that the bicycles cost US$145,000.They were handed over to Ramjattan who at the time was in charge of public security. The GPF received 170 bicycles and the City Constabulary received 30.USA had told Guyana that they will be providing training for some of its officers to learn how to ride the bikes. The training commenced on November 28, 2016, and concluded on December 2, 2016. The officers were trained with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) in Las Vegas, Nevada.The officers did not only learn how to use the bicycles but were also trained to pass on their sophisticated skill set to other officers upon returning to Guyana. It was reported that the officers were exposed to practical and classroom exercises on how to ride safely and comfortably in traffic.Additionally, they were taught enhanced riding skills and given the opportunity to practice in diverse traffic conditions so that they could employ techniques to keep themselves safe and free from accidents while traversing public roads. They were also taught defensive tactics to use while on patrol and how to best maintain and repair their bikes.