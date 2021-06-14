Police capture bandits on way to robbery

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- An undercover operation by police on Thursday led to the arrest of four bandits who were on their way to rob a businessman.
The four bandits were captured between 17:50 and 19:00hrs in Campbellville, Georgetown.
According to what Kaieteur News was told, the men are known criminals by the police and were being investigated for a number of suspected robberies.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported yesterday that an intelligence-led sting operation by some of its ranks paid off and foiled the bandits’ plans of committing another robbery.
GPF stated that its ranks first cornered one of the bandits, a 23-year-old, at a location in Campbellville. They searched him and found an axe and a knife in his possession. The cops grilled him and put forward the allegation to him that he was on his way to commit a robbery.
Realising that he was caught, he decided to cooperate with the ranks and led them to arrest his three accomplices. He took the cops to a house in John Smith Street, Campbellville where one of the accomplices was found in front the yard.
The policemen also searched the house and found a motorcycle and two iPhones which are suspected to be stolen items. A quantity of marijuana was also discovered. The two bandits then led the cops to two other accomplices who were at another location in the same area.
They were placed into a police vehicle and taken to the Brickdam Police Station where the 23-year confessed to investigators that he was on his way to rob a businessman and alleged that his three accomplices were also part of the plan.
