National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown anticipated in men’s 100m

Kaieteur News –

By Calvin Chapman

The National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora will come alive this weekend with some much missed athletics action when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) hosts their 2021 National Senior Championships.

The competition will last three days with the action set to run off this Friday with the curtains scheduled to fall on Sunday afternoon. Although approval has not been granted to host fans at the venue by the National Covid-19 task force, head of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson, has confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that the event will be livestreamed on the AAG Facebook page and their website; www.Athleticsguyana.org.

One of the more anticipated events will be the men’s 100m final that will feature members from the entire team that won a historic bronze medal for Guyana in the 4x100m showpiece at last month’s South America Senior Championships which was held in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Those athletes are US-based Jeremy Bascom, local boys Noelex Holder and Akeem Stewart along with reigning champion, Emanuel Archibald who studies and trains in Jamaica.

Archibald is the clear favourite for the race and he will be feared as he is the second fastest in the South America after claiming Guyana’s only silver medal (in the men’s 100m) at the South America Championships last month.

In fact, Archibald, who holds several meet records locally in the 100m and long jump (National record holder), is hardly fazed by the opposition and is looking to reset Adam Harris’ 10.12s mark en route to qualifying for the Tokyo Games since a time of 10.05s is needed.

Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) Davin Fraser, who would’ve felt hard down by not making the national 4x100m team that won bronze in Ecuador, will be out with a big point to prove! Fraser showed much promise during the early stages of the season with some good battles with Akeem Stewart during the AAG’s Development meets and once fit, Officer Fraser is a very good candidate for the title of National Champion.

Earlier in the month, the AAG had mentioned that since this competition may be a last ditch effort for many athletes to gain qualification to the Tokyo Games, they have received interest from athletes in Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname and Barbados, seeking permission to compete in the Championships this weekend.

Of Note:

The Annual General Meeting and Elections of executive members of the AAG will be held on the morning of June 20th at the National Racquet Center where the current President Aubrey Hutson has confirmed that he will be looking to be reelected to serve another term.