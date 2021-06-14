Man shot for being in the wrong neighbourhood

Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old man was forced to run away from a house party yesterday after he was beaten and shot to his lower right leg for being in the wrong neighbourhood.
That wrong neigbourhood was identified by police as the Plaisance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The wounded individual was beaten and shot around 00:45hrs.
He told police that he was about to pour himself a drink at the party when his shooter approached him. Before beating him, the suspect reportedly told the victim that he (the victim) was in the wrong neighbourhood.
The suspect then began slapping him several times. Kaieteur News understands that the victim was able to free himself from the beating and ran to find his bicycle. As he was riding out of the yard, he saw the suspect chasing behind and decided to ride faster.
The victim claimed that when he looked back, he saw the suspect pulling out what looked like a gun. He then heard a loud explosion and felt a sharp pain in his lower right leg, which started to bleed.
Police reported that the injured victim jumped off his bike and started to run but reportedly stumbled and fell into a trench. He somehow recovered, managed to make it home, and related to his mother what occurred.
She reportedly took him to Sparendaam Police Station where he lodged a report. The victim told the ranks on duty at the time that he knows his shooter since they have an old grievance with one another.
He was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and treated for the gunshot wound.
An investigation has been launched as the suspect remains on the run.
Jun 14, 2021Kaieteur News – By Calvin Chapman The National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora will come alive this weekend with some much missed athletics action when the Athletics Association of...
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Jun 13, 2021
Kaieteur News– Have you read the WPA’s statement accepting the Guyana Government’s request from Walter Rodney’s... more
Kaieteur News- The President’s recent handling of complaints by members of the public was not demonstrative of the sort... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]