It is by prayer that the walls of Jericho came tumbling down

Jun 14, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor
In the Peeping Tom’s column, “All Guyanese should kneel” (KN, 13th June 2021) I sense frustration in Peeping Tom with Guyana’s progress. Peeping Tom says we Guyanese should pray for the politicians to be given the wisdom to lead Guyanese.  Prayer to God requires faith in God (for us Christians, through Jesus Christ).
The Christian Bible says that faith without deeds is dead.
And, all of it is useless without love for people. My advice to Peeping Tom is not to lose hope as Guyana is not a cursed nation but rather a nation without understanding.
And, because of our naivety, we are being taken advantage of by a savvy operator with respect to the ExxonMobil/Guyana oil contract.
I concur with Peeping Tom that we need to humble ourselves before God. When we put God first in our lives, everything else will fall into place. It is by prayer that the walls of Jericho came tumbling down.
Yours faithfully
Sean Ori

