Jun 14, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
While it is great that the Government of Guyana has very belatedly recognised the wrongs perpetrated against Dr. Walter Rodney and his family, given Dr. Rodney’s huge contribution to Guyana and the world, not least in his partly undoing of the colonialist divide and rule race politics in Guyana, the 13th June every year, ought to be declared a Dr. Walter Rodney National Day of Remembrance in Guyana, where his writings are focused on, and public discussions and events around racial unity, held.
Yours truly,
Lalu Hanuman,
Attorney-at-law, Barbados.
