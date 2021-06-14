Latest update June 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dr. Walter Rodney National Day of Remembrance 

Jun 14, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
While it is great that the Government of Guyana has very belatedly recognised the wrongs perpetrated against Dr. Walter Rodney and his family, given Dr. Rodney’s huge contribution to Guyana and the world, not least in his partly undoing of the colonialist divide and rule race politics in Guyana, the 13th June every year, ought to be declared a Dr. Walter Rodney National Day of Remembrance in Guyana, where his writings are focused on, and public discussions and events around racial unity, held.
Yours truly,
Lalu Hanuman,
Attorney-at-law, Barbados.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown anticipated in men’s 100m

National Senior Athletics Championships… Big showdown...

Jun 14, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Calvin Chapman The National Track & Field Center (NTFC) at Leonora will come alive this weekend with some much missed athletics action when the Athletics Association of...
Read More
Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Shuttle Time programme introduced in Berbice

Jun 14, 2021

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park Track & Field Facility

DoS Ninvalle has firsthand look at Burnham Park...

Jun 13, 2021

Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Shepherd inks six-month contract with Ginseng Up

Jun 13, 2021

Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Champion of Champions Dominoes on today

Jun 13, 2021

STSC small goal competition on today

STSC small goal competition on today

Jun 13, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]