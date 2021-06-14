COVID-19 takes life of Region 10 Vice Chairman

Kaieteur News- Vice Chairman of Region 10 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Douglas Gittens, on Sunday, passed away from COVID 19 complications at the COVID-19 unit. He was admitted into the Unit in Region 10 on Friday after exhibiting several symptoms of the virus, including loss of taste. He was subsequently tested for the virus and the results returned positive.

In a statement, the Regional Democratic Council said all councillors are saddened by the passing of the VC… “Vice Chairman Gittens is remembered as a very friendly and approachable person who shared his affable character in interactions with persons from all walks of life and in communities across Region 10. One of his last work assignments was to deliver food and other supplies to the people of sub-region 2 including Kwakwani and Landers Ville, which formed part of his direct responsibility, to assist in relief efforts.”

The release said that the RDC will certainly miss the dedication and commitment to public service that Vice Chairman Douglas eschewed, and again extended sympathy to the bereaved relatives and friends.

Gittens served as a Councillor in the recent previous Councils before being elected as Regional Vice Chairman. He started his career as a politician about 10 years ago. Gittens also served as the Vice Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Region 10 Chapter.

Aside from being a politician, Gittens was a teacher. At the time of his death, he was an Information Technology and Caribbean Studies teacher at the Mackenzie High School.

Gitten’s death sent shock waves throughout the Linden community, as he was loved by many and described as a “people’s person” and a dedicated teacher.

Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon, also extended heartfelt condolences to the Gittens’ family. He said in a statement to the press, “I am in a state of shock and am deeply saddened having learnt of the sudden passing of Mr. Douglas Gittens. He was a tireless worker and fastidious Vice Chairman who dutifully served the people of Region 10 to his last day. His positive personality and contribution to the advancement of Region 10 will be sorely missed and the void he leaves will be a challenge to fill. The APNU+AFC Coalition will examine ways in which his legacy will be honoured and these will be announced in due course.”

Douglas Gittens is the second councillor of Region 10’s RDC, who passed away from COVID 19. Councillor Gem Narine also passed away from COVID-19 two months back.