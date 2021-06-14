As Guyanese, we should rightly pay an everlasting tribute to Dr. Rodney

Dear Editor,

May I take this opportunity to convey due admiration for the highly commendable actions stated in the Parliament of Guyana on 10th June 2021, to “remove and expunge all public records that intimate any level of guilt and wrong doing” falsely attributed to Dr. Rodney during his outstanding life, tragically ended by political assassination on 13th June, 41 years ago.

All measures proposed to pay tribute and indelibly recall the world-renowned scholarly achievements and exceptional commitment to justice, that are embodied in Professor Rodney’s writings, teachings and groundings with Caribbean, Latin American, Asian and African peoples and societies, might also be seen as a “gift of genius to the world”, in which all Guyanese can truly share.

As Guyanese, we should rightly pay an everlasting tribute to Dr. Rodney, not only in monuments of stone and a Professorial Chair at UG, but also by building a nation and society, liberated from racial insecurity and ethnic animosity, while ensuring justice, peace and progress for all – a Guyana for which Walter paid the ultimate price.

The illustrious tributes consistently accorded to Dr. Rodney by countries of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States are also deservedly shared with Dr. Patricia Rodney, his widow of exceptional courage and devotion and their children, who can truly enjoy the memory of their father so highly revered across the Global South as teacher (Mwalimu), father, and brother of his and future generations.

Yours truly,

P. I. Gomes,

Rtd. Ambassador of Guyana & former Secretary-General, ACP Group of States.

Port of Spain, June 13, 2021.