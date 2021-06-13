Young Entrepreneur On The Move…. Antel’s Sweet Treat Box

…a delectable experience awaits you

By Allyiah Allicock

This publication has over the months featured a number of young entrepreneurs who we believe have the spark needed to evolve a passion into a lasting business. So determined they are to succeed that they have defied the odds in the midst of a devastating pandemic of global proportion.

Telling a similar tale of perseverance this week is 19-year-old, Antel John, the sole proprietor of a catering and baking business called ‘Antel’s Sweet Treat Box.’

John, who hails from the Cinderella County of Essequibo, is a former student of the Abram Zuil Secondary School and the Bishops’ High School where she graduated with an Associate Degree in Law. She is now a student at the University of Guyana and works part time at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Her catering/baking business, which was officially launched last year August, just a few months after the pandemic started, came about in part because of her very “active sweet tooth.” In an interview with this publication, John said that she was also inspired to pioneer the business because of her love for creating sweet cakes and pastries, which was nurtured by her mother and grandmother, both of whom are excellent bakers.

Just putting a smile on people’s faces when they enjoy her products was enough motivation for John to keep going further. The young woman noted that by owning her own business, she is doing what she loves to make a living. Being her own boss, she said too, gives her the drive to push her limits when creating something new.

Noting that hard work pays off, John noted that the business, her greatest achievement, is living proof. Since opening her business, she has been receiving tremendous feedback and support from persons who utilise her service. “The support base has been growing, of course I started off small but since then I have grown to a reasonable notability,” she said with pride.

So what keeps people wanting more from her business? The young entrepreneur is convinced that this is due to her unique styles. She is always determined to create her own trends that set her apart from others in the same business arena.

But like many others, she too faced some challenges along the way. For her, the pandemic made a few people a bit skeptical about whom they want to purchase food from. Determined to stay on the path of success, John is not fazed.

When asked about her future plans for ‘Antel’s Sweet Treat Box,’ she said, “my goal is to have a physical location where people can just drop by anytime when their ‘sweet tooth’ is craving some goodies and just have a good time.”

John is of the belief that “young entrepreneurs show society that even though we may be young in age, we’re still very responsible and can be passion driven so this whole notion of ‘you’re too young’ should no longer be a thing.”

Hoping to see more persons utilise the services offered by local small businesses, John noted that, instead of opting for foreign attractions, persons should look closer to home. A collaborative move in this direction, she said, can help to boost sales and by extension the economy.

Persons who wish to try John’s sumptuous goodies can contact her on her telephone number – (592) 659-0270 or message via her Facebook page @ Antel’s Sweet Treat Box.