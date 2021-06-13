Woman arrested after car abandoned during police chase

Kaieteur News- The owner of a car rental service is currently in police custody after her vehicle, which was left abandoned after being pursued by police along the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) road on Thursday.

According to a police report, officers had acted on information about a planned robbery and dispatched two patrols at 18:23 hrs. within the village of Tuschen, EBE. Upon arriving at the area, the patrol observed a red motorcar fitting the description that was given, approaching from the opposite direction of the police’s position.

The ranks then attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, who was recognised by one of the ranks, sped away. A chase ensued but the vehicle managed to escape police capture at the time. It was subsequently found abandoned at the back of Tuschen Housing Scheme with the key still inside the ignition and the doors opened. The car was then taken to the Lenora Police Station and lodged. The owner, who operates a car rental service, was then contacted and placed in custody after being interviewed. Investigations are continuing.