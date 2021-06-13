WeCare Independence Softball Cup continues today

Kaieteur News – WeCare Community Services and Promotions inaugural Independence Inter-Region Softball Cricket competition will continue today with matches in Regions 2, 5 and 6. In Region 2 at the New Opportunity Corps ground, Venom, Adventure, Airy Hall, Crown, Golden Fleece, Spartans, United Brothers and Queenstown will vie for supremacy.

At Bush Lot in Region 5, Sheild’s Town, Young Guns, Bath, RCB and Bush Lot will battle for place in the playoffs. At Banana Land in Region 6, Chasers, Price is Right, Warner Brothers, Spartans, No. 72 and Venom will face off. The draw for the fixtures will take place at 08:00hrs while action will commence at 09:00hrs.

The two top teams in each region will advance to the playoff stage. Young Guns and Rohan Auto Spares have already advanced from the Region 4 zone which was contested on Sunday last at Strathavon Sports Club.

The competition will see over $200,000 in cash and trophies being awarded to the winner, runner-up, man of the series, best bowler and batsman in the tournament, man of the match in the final, for hitting the most sixes in the final and man of the match in all the games.

The competition is being played under strict covid-19 guidelines and fans will not be allowed in the venue. Supporting the event are, Shameer Construction, Fabricating and Welding Services, De General Pest Control and Marketing Agency, Best Choice Pawn Shop, Trophy Stall, A. Bhopaul and Sons Trucking Service, Narine’s Auto Mechanic Shop, Ultimate Power Solutions and General Services, M. D Auto Imports, Romel Jagroop, Amara’ Animal Supplies, JR Engineering Solutions, Ravengers Logistics, Chowmein Auto Spare and workshop, Feroze Service station, Nusrudeen Mohamed Jr, Bhagwans Optical, Furniture Pro, Greenman Taxi Service, Chase Bobcat Service, Professional Engineering and Construction Services, Nature’s Oen Bakery and Gentleman’s Barbershop. Teams are asked to be present at the venue 30 minutes prior to the drawing.