Two get life sentences for Berbice businessman’s murder …Third murder accused dies before sentencing

Kaieteur News- Two men, who were found guilty of the murder of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice businessman, Shameer Ali Mursalin, have been sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after serving twenty-five years in jail.

The sentence was imposed by Justice, JoAnn Barlow, at the High Court in New Amsterdam on Dennis Veerasammy called ‘Diggles’ and his e

mployee, Basheer Harrinauth, both of Crabwood Creek. Another of Veerasammy’s employees, Delroy Fraser, was scheduled to be sentenced but died before the judgment was passed. The sentence was handed down on Thursday virtually via Zoom after the men faced a three-week trial before the judge and jury.

Before passing the sentence, Justic

e Barlow announced that deciding factors in her decision to impose life sentences included the seriousness of the offence, the fact that a life was taken from the society and that accused resorted to violence to settle a dispute, and the fact that a firearm was used to commit the act.

According to the facts of the case, presented by State Counsel attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mursalin’s death is a result of an

ongoing feud between him and his former business partner, Veerasammy.

Mursalin, called ‘Kazo,’ was fatally shot on October 24, 2015. His body was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head lying in a pool of blood at his home. Veerasammy and two of his employees were later held and charged for the murder.

During the trial, attorney, Brandon DeSantos, represented Veerasammy while attorney, Chandra Sohan, represented Harrinauth and Fraser. The three men had denied their involvement in the crime, instead claiming that they had alibis to clear their names. However, the prosecution presented eleven witnesses to prove its case. Among them was the key witness Ricky Profit, who related that he witnessed the execution-style killing.