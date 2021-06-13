Thief like use de back door

Kaieteur News- My Fellow Comrades,

I welcome you to this Conclave to elect the leader of our Sacred Order. It is time for us to show the world that we are an Order, which respects the democratic will of the people. It is time for us to demonstrate that we enjoy internal democracy – one delegate, one vote.

It is time for us to show our country that our delegates’ list is not bloated and that the dead and migrants will not vote, except for the representatives of our overseas groups.

Let us show our rival Orders that we are not cheats. You will recall the words of sacred scripture, John 1:10, where it is said: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, he who enters not by the door but climbs up another way is a thief and a robber.” Let us therefore elect our Leader by the high standards befitting our great Order.

We shall enter through the front door. There shall be no backdoor entrants.

Let us show the world that we believe in a fair process. All the candidates have an equal chance of being elected. There will be no book launching here today, no favoured candidate and all who are eligible to vote will be allowed to vote.

Let us have an orderly election. Let there not be any firecrackers during the balloting and the casting of ballots. As you are well aware, the last time, someone got so shocked when the firecracker went off that some ballots were unnecessarily stuffed into the ballot box.

In the end, let us pledge to uphold the principles of the Founder of our Order who showed us how to win an election.

Talk half and mumble de other half.